(APN) ATLANTA – Sarah Riggs Amico, a current candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, supported Mitt Romney over Barack Obama for President in 2012; and financially supported the 2012 campaign of a right-wing Republican, now-former U.S. Rep. John Mica (R-FL), for reelection to U.S. Congress.

Amico is seeking the Democratic nomination in the upcoming June 09, 2020 Primary Election for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), originally scheduled for May 19.

Five other candidates–Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Jon Ossoff, Maya Dillard-Smith, and former Mayor of Columbus Teresa Tomlinson–are seeking the Democratic nomination in the upcoming Primary Election.

Previously, Amico was the 2018 Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor.

Former U.S. Rep. Mica’s extreme record in U.S. Congress is inconsistent with Amico’s representation of herself as a progressive Democrat.

Amico’s press releases have described her as a “labor-backed progressive businesswoman” and said that “Amico has centered her campaign on the intersection of her faith and her progressive values.”

Mica opposes abortion rights, wants to privatize Amtrak, opposes drug reform, voted against the 2009 stimulus package, and was referred to by labor as the “Most Dangerous Man” on the issue of labor.

John Sturdivant, then-President of the American Federation of Government Employees, called then-U.S. Rep. Mica “a mean-spirited, anti-government, anti-government-worker and anti-union fanatic.”

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/os-xpm-1996-10-10-9610090960-story.html

Sturdivant passed away in 1997.

Atlanta Progressive News’s review of Federal Election Commission records shows that in 2011 and 2012, Amico also made several donations to Mitt Romney’s campaign for President of the United States; and to a Political Action Committee supporting Romney, when Romney was running against now-former President Barack Obama (D-IL).

On July 16, 2012, Amico made a donation of 2,500 dollar donation to Mica for Congress; and a three dollar donation to Romney Victory, Inc.

On August 01, 2012, Amico made a 220 dollar donation to Romney for President.

On September 17, 2012, Amico made two donations to Romney for President, totaling five hundred dollars; and another 250 dollar donation to Romney Victory, Inc.

While Romney might be seen, at least by today’s standards as a somewhat moderate Republican, it is difficult to see why a progressive Democrat would have preferred Romney to Obama.

It is even more difficult to see what Amico saw in then-U.S. Rep. Mica.

Atlanta Progressive News reached out to the Amico Campaign, leaving a voice message for spokesman Keith Grant. However, we did not receive a reply in time for publication.

Previously, APN reported about another candidate in the same race, Maya Dillard-Smith, having betrayed activists for the Turner Field community.

http://atlantaprogressivenews.com/2020/04/05/u-s-senate-candidate-dillard-smith-betrayed-turner-field-activists/

