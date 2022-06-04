(APN) ATLANTA – Run-off races are set for the Democratic nominations for Georgia Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Commissioner of Insurance, and Commissioner of Labor in an upcoming Primary Run-off Election to take place on June 21, 2022.

One candidate, former State Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler (D-Lithonia), decries the racism that she says she has observed on the part of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Former State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D-Atlanta) and former State Rep. Dawkins-Haigler are in a Run-off for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State.

Former State Rep. Nguyen received 44.32 percent of the vote; and former State Rep. Dawkins-Haigler received 18.67 percent in the May 24, 2022 Primary Election, in a five-way contest.

In November, the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State of Georgia will face incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who won without a Run-off with 52.36 percent of the vote.

“Leadership matters. Experience matters. This job doesn’t come with training wheels or instructions,” former State Rep. Dawkins-Haigler told Atlanta Progressive News.

“This is not about not putting someone in there solely because they’re not Black. Other people are being embraced because they’re not Black,” she said, referring to former Rep. Nguyen, who is of Asian descent.

“When Black people on the ticket are the most experienced, don’t discriminate against us because we’re Black,” she said.

“When we’re offering our civil service, we’re being told the ticket might appear too Black,” she said.

“The Whites, and the Black leadership who did not serve when I was there [in the House]” are saying, “If there’s too many Black people on this ticket, it’s going to hurt them,” she said.

“We don’t have to downplay Black people when we come to the table with experience and qualifications. What are we telling our children?”

“In the Republican Party, they’ve got Black people up and down their ticket. Why are we running from who we are? We’re the sons and daughters of kings and queens. We can’t help it if we’re Black and qualified,” she said.

LT. GOVERNOR

Former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall (D-GA) and Charlie Bailey are in a Run-off for the Democratic nomination for Lt. Governor.

Former U.S. Rep. Hall received 30.15 percent of the vote; and Charlie Bailey received 17.63 percent in the May 24, 2022 Primary Election, in a nine-way contest.

In November, the Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Georgia will face former State Sen. Burt Jones (R-Jackson), the Republican nominee, who won without a Run-off with 50.3 percent of the vote.

Hall has been endorsed by several members of the Atlanta City Council, where he formerly served, including Councilmembers Byron Amos (District 3), Andrea Boone (District 8), Antonio Lewis (District 1), Marci Overstreet (District 11), Michael Julian Bond (Post 1-at-large), and Keisha Sean Waites (Post 3-at-large); in addition to several local leaders across the state.

COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE

Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker are in a Run-off for the Democratic nomination for Commissioner of Insurance.

Robinson received 48.7 percent of the vote; and Baker received 33.08 percent in the May 24, 2022 Primary Election, in a three-way contest.

In November, the Democratic nominee for Commissioner of Insurance of Georgia will face incumbent Commissioner of Insurance John King, who won without a Run-off with 70.58 percent of the vote.

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

Former State Rep. William Boddie, Jr. (D-Atlanta) Nicole Horn are in a Run-off for the Democratic nomination for Commissioner of Labor.

Former State Rep. Boddie, Jr. received 27.67 percent of the vote; and Horn received 25.11 percent of the vote, in a five-way contest.

In November, the Democratic nominee for Commissioner of Labor of Georgia will face Bruce Thompson, who won without a Run-off with 62.65 percent of the vote.

OTHER STATEWIDE RACES

Former State Rep. Stacey Abrams (D-Atlanta) won the Democratic nomination for Governor with no opposition. She will face incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, the Republican nominee, in November.

Former State Sen. Jen Jordan (D-Atlanta) won the Democratic nomination for Attorney General with no opposition. She will face incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr, the Republican nomination, in November.

Nakita Hemingway won the Democratic nomination for Commissioner of Agriculture without a Run-off, and will face the Republican nominee, former State Sen. Tyler Harper (R-Ocilla), in November.

Former State Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy (D-Austell) won the Democratic nomination for Superintendent of Schools without a Run-off. She will face incumbent Superintendent Richard Woods, the Republican nominee, in November.

Patty Durand won the Democratic nomination for Public Service Commission District 2 with 60.44 percent of the vote. Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Russell Edwards, who suspended his campaign, received 39.56 percent of the vote.

There is currently a controversy involving Durand’s qualifications to serve based on her residency.

Incumbent Commissioners Tim Echols and Tracy Pridemore appear to have conspired during the redistricting process to draw Durand out of District 2, which Durand argues is a violation of her rights to Equal Protection under the Federal Constitution.

Text messages obtained by Durand show that after an initial PSC district map was drawn, Echols texted Durand’s address to Pridemore, and the map was redrawn to exclude Durand.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge ordered Durand’s name back on the ballot, pending an upcoming hearing on her constitutional claim, she told APN.

If Durand is disqualified, then the Democratic Party of Georgia will be asked to select a replacement, she said.

The Democratic nominee for PSC District 2 will face Incumbent Tim Echols, the Republican nominee, in November.

Shelia Edwards won the Democratic nomination for Public Service Commission District 3 with 54.68 percent of the vote.

Edwards will face incumbent Commissioner Fitz Johnson, the Republican nominee, in November.

(END / Copyright Atlanta Progressive News / 2022)