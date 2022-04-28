Tyrone Brooks Jr., successful Atlanta professional and son of celebrated civil rights champion and politician Tyrone Brooks Sr., has announced that he is running for Lieutenant Governor in the State of Georgia.

The Democrat most recently served as the Senior Grants Manager for the City of Atlanta’s Office of Resilience, and has managed the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative for the City of Atlanta.

A native of Southwest Atlanta, Brooks Jr. has an extraordinary track record within the community.

Prior to deciding on his candidacy, he met with residents, dozens of politicos, and community organizers to share his visions for modernizing and expanding Georgia’s economy, and improving the state’s ranking from the 10th largest economy in the nation, to top 5. A mong those who Brooks Jr. consulted with were former Governor Roy Barnes, radio host Greg Street, Philadelphia 76ers GM and former NBA All Star Elton Brand, former NBA player and University of Georgia Hall of Famer Jarvis Hayes, Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr., and many others who all expressed support of Brooks’s economic development model.

“I firmly believe that the best way to expand Georgia’s economy is by listening to residents and connecting their desires to resources both private and public when needed,” he said. “As Lieutenant Governor, my office will facilitate this conversation daily with the ultimate goal of generating one billion dollars in revenue annually.”

Today, politicians are frequently thought of as being part of the problem, rather than the solution. Brooks Jr. concludes that the reason why is simple – citizens don’t believe they can relate to their everyday experiences and concerns.

However, he prides himself on being different. When Brooks was five years old, he would walk the halls of the SCLC and the Georgia State Capitol, soaking up its rich history and lineage. Meanwhile, in his Southwest Atlanta community, there was high crime and low-income housing destroying the hard earned value of those areas.

Brooks Jr. would immediately identify that no one would be able to revitalize these areas alone and that it should be everyone working to rebuild communities. This concept would shape his early development and is apparent in his approach to economic development and community empowerment.

From his father, former Georgia State Representative Tyrone Brooks Sr., he learned first-hand the importance of listening to people.

Brooks Jr. would accompany his father during civil rights marches and served as a legislative aide for ten years where he would learn how to negotiate key legislation while observing hundreds of bills become law. As a youth, Brooks Jr. attended Beecher Hills Elementary and would exhibit an advanced intellect that would lead to him skipping two grades.



At age sixteen, Brooks Jr. would later graduate from North Atlanta High School of Performing Arts.



Always the leader, he incorporated his first company at age seventeen, thrusting himself into the ever competitive publishing and entertainment industries. Learning early lessons, Brooks Jr. would make great decisions throughout his publishing career totaling over forty credits to date. During his early years of business he continued to pursue his education at Savannah State University, Georgia State University, William H. Taft Law School, and University of Phoenix.

Acknowledging that with success often comes failure, Brooks Jr. speaks humbly and honestly about being sixteen years old with an apartment in a foreign city, contributing to his early struggles in college.



“I understand having to build from the ground up and how the smallest advice can give you the momentum you need,” he said.



Brooks Jr. speaks of mentors taking chances on him and how those opportunities allowed him to achieve success. “I have to provide the same example to others who are building from the ground up.”



He would accept a Senior Director role at various firms such as The Arrington Law Firm, the United States Treasury, and a venture capital firm with Daymond John and Game Changers Meetings, in which Brooks Jr. would manage portfolios with a max value of ten million dollars as a Senior Portfolio Manager.



In 2015, Brooks accepted the Senior Grants Manager position in the City of Atlanta Office of Resilience, identifying funding for sustainability projects. Since 2016, Brooks has managed the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative for the City of Atlanta.

Listening to Brooks Jr. identify the importance of an “all-in” concept to generating revenue, he speaks highly of cultural icons such as Percy Miller, James Prince, and Shawn Carter.

“I consider these gentlemen to be modern versions of Rockefeller, Dupont, and Carnegie,” he said. He describes how each of them built empires based on their acumen and willingness to adapt and remain innovative.

“These are the investors of today and we should embrace their influence and resources in all communities. My immediate focus will be connecting with local investors who represent this type of creative wealth building model,” said Brooks Jr.

“I’m unapologetically nonpartisan; I have no interest in playing political games with anyone from any party. I know we all want safe communities, healthy families, and an opportunity to prosper. I can work with anyone who shares those core beliefs.”

This opinion article, based upon a press release by Tyrone Brooks, Jr., is sponsored by Brooks’s campaign as a sponsored op-ed post.

