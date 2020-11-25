(APN) ATLANTA — Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia McKinney (D-GA) has edited a critical volume on the SARS-COV-2 pandemic (commonly known as “COVID-19”).

“When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis,” published by Clarity Press, brings together critical perspectives addressing various aspects of the pandemic.

Authors address the likely manmade origin of the virus; the disproportionate and nonsensical societal response to the virus; the global transfer of wealth facilitated by the pandemic; the context of the unfounded allegations against China by the United States; and the dystopian panopticon of surveillance and control that has unfolded worldwide with the support of liberal democracies and progressives.

The book is literally a journey and a must-read.

https://www.claritypress.com/product/when-china-sneezes-from-the-coronavirus-lockdown-to-the-global-politico-economic-crisis/

https://www.amazon.com/When-China-Sneezes-Coronavirus-Politico-Economic/dp/1949762246/

McKinney authored one of the chapters, Chapter Eleven, which focuses on the dark history of the United States Government and their use of bioweapons to secretly experiment on U.S. citizens.

Contributors also include Jeff J. Brown; Larry Romanoff; Jack Rasmus; Michael Hudson; Peter Koenig; William I. Robinson; Whitney Webb; Claudio Peretti; Gary D. Barnett; Helen Buyniski; and Alfred de Zayas.

McKinney has written several books. In 2017, she co-authored We Are CHANGE with Brian Kenny. She authored a memoir in 2013, as reported by APN at the time.

http://atlantaprogressivenews.com/2013/04/22/former-us-rep-cynthia-mckinney-releases-autobiography/

Relatedly, APN’s Editor is currently challenging in court the 2020 Shelter-in-Place Order of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for violating the First Amendment to the Federal Constitution’s guarantees of freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom to petition one’s government for a redress of grievances, by outlawing protesting.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cardinale-v-kemp-our-right-to-protest

http://cardinalevkemp.com/

Federal courts around the country have been striking various Shelter-in-Place Orders as unconstitutional, as previously reported by APN.

http://atlantaprogressivenews.com/2020/11/14/several-federal-courts-have-struck-state-limits-on-assembly-during-pandemic/

LIKELY MANMADE ORIGIN OF SARS-COV-2

One of the common themes running through the book is the likely manmade origin of SARS-COV-2.

In Chapter One, Jeff Brown explains that coronaviruses have been with humanity since at least 8,000 BCE. Most human bodies contain various coronaviruses that are considered strains of the common flu and are regulated by “good microbes.”

And yet all three strains with exceptionally harmful characteristics–SARS, MERS, and SARS-CoV-2 (a/k/a COVID-19)–have come about within the last twenty years: 2002-3, 2012-15, and 2019-present, respectively.

This points to either an extraordinary evolutionary coincidence; or the more likely explanation that these horrible viruses have been fabricated in labratories.

The United States is the global leader in “Biosafety,” with over two hundred Biosafety Level 3 and 4 laboratories in the U.S. and hundreds more around the world. The U.S. operates at least fifteen such Level 4 labs as of 2007.

“The lie about bioweapon research is that it is to ‘protect the citizens and soldiers’ by producing vaccines. This gives bioweapon laboratories carte blanche to create Frankenbugs, so that they can supposedly then develop vaccines against them. How convenient. They create monsters that have the capacity to wipe out the human race, so that they can then try to save you,” Brown writes.

The book introduces readers to the world of biosafety. One type of biosafety research is called “gain of function,” in which the DNA sequences of viruses or other microbes are snipped and replaced in order to bring about a gain of function of said virus – this means the virus can do something it could not do before.

A Feb. 2020 article, “The spike glycoprotein of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV contains a furin-like cleavage site absent in CoV of the same clade,” was published in the journal, Antiviral Research.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220300528

This article identifies a “cleavage site” present in SARS-CoV-2–referring to the miniscule spike-like parts of the virus that helps it cleave to human cells–that makes the virus more infectious and potentially deadly.

The article identifies harmful segments of SARS (SARS Senior) that are present in SARS-CoV-2 (SARS Junior), even though SARS and SARS-CoV-2 are not in the same “clade” or grouping – also suggesting gene editing.

A second article, “Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag,” was published on Jan. 31, 2020 in the online journal, bioRxiv.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1

The authors also find a close relationship between SARS and SARS-CoV-2, but also the presence of four new short sequences that each also appear in HIV-1.

“On careful examination of the sequence alignment we found that the 2019-nCoV spike glycoprotein contains 4 insertions… We found that these 4 insertions are unique to 2019-nCoV and are not present in other coronaviruses analyzed,” the authors wrote.

The three insertions, they go on to state, are identical to short segments of HIV-1, Human immunodeficiency Virus-1, proteins; while a fourth is nearly identical “with gaps.”

“The fact that all three of them share amino acid identity or similarity with HIV-1 gp120 and HIV-1 Gag… suggests that this is not a random fortuitous finding,” the article states.

“The uncanny similarity of novel inserts in the 2019- nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag is unlikely to be fortuitous,” the article states.

Due to the pressures of the institutional gatekeepers of science, this article was withdrawn, although the withdrawal appears to do more with the hysterical reaction to its conclusions than with the content of their findings.

“This is a preliminary study. Considering the grave situation, it was shared in BioRxiv as soon as possible to have creative discussion on the fast evolution of SARS-like corona viruses. It was not our intention to feed into the conspiracy theories and no such claims are made here,” the authors commented.

“While we appreciate the criticisms and comments provided by scientific colleagues at BioRxiv forum and elsewhere, the story has been differently interpreted and shared by social media and news platforms. We have positively received all criticisms and comments,” the authors wrote.

“To avoid further misinterpretation and confusions world-over, we have decided to withdraw the current version of the preprint and will get back with a revised version after reanalysis, addressing the comments and concerns. Thank you to all who contributed in this open-review process,” the authors wrote.

The article was withdrawn “likely… because it got too close to the bioweapon fire,” Brown writes.

McKinney notes in Chapter Nine that the article drew from an earlier article by Chinese scientists, Zhou et al., which also noted the similarities between SARS and SARS-CoV-2; and which also noted short genetic “insertions” – three of the four later studied by the “uncanny similarities” article.

The earlier article by Zhou et al., has not been withdrawn; and to the contrary, was recently re-published in the international research journal, Nature.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2012-7

Chapters Nine, Ten, Eleven, and Twelve of McKinney’s book focus on the history of covert, experimental use of bioweapons by the United States.

Building upon the foundation of the British colonists’ “gift” of blankets infected with smallpox to the Native Americans, the United States Government has committed countless atrocities on its own people, the book recounts.

In 1932, the U.S. Government secretly infected some two hundred Black men with syphilis during the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

https://www.cdc.gov/tuskegee/timeline.htm

In 1950, the U.S. Navy sprayed pneumonia-causing bacteria over the coast of San Francisco, California, during Operation Sea Spray.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB1003703226697496080

In 1955, the U.S. military released Yellow Fever-infected mosquitos over Savannah, Georgia, during Operation Big Buzz.

http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/crime/attack-killer-mosquitoes-0

As part of Project 112, conducted from 1962 to 1973, the U.S. military filled light bulbs with deadly bacteria, and then shattered the bulbs on the tracks of the New York Subway System, exposing tens of thousands of people to the agents.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_112

In 1965, the U.S. Government exposed prisoners in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to dioxin, in order to verify the resulting cancer.

https://www.nytimes.com/1983/07/17/us/dioxin-tests-conducted-in-60-s-on-70-philadelphia-inmates-now-unknown.html

These are but a few of the abhorrent examples of the willingness of the United States Government to carry out sinister campaigns, specifically with bioweapons.

“While the U.S. is not the only country that is developing and producing bio-warfare agents and viruses–many developed countries around the globe do so as well–the United States, as is the case in every other area of war and killing, is by far the world leader in its inhuman desire to be able to kill entire populations through biological and chemical warfare means,” Gary Barnett writes in Chapter Twelve.

This book review only covers one of the many aspects of McKinney’s book. Stay tuned for Part II.

For more information about the likely manmade origins of SARS-CoV-2 and for other critical coverage of the pandemic, When China Sneezes is available for purchase in print and online.

